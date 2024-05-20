First win of the season for Jacksdale racer Kyle Ryde at Donington Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jacksdale star Kyle Ryde claimed his first Bennetts British Superbike Championship win of the season in the opening race of the weekend at Donington Park and sits third in the standings.

He then finished fourth in race two and fifth in race three.

In a red-flagged race one, Tommy Bridewell and Leon Haslam completed the podium line-up.

The race was halted when Christian Iddon crashed heavily at the Old Hairpin on lap 15.

Kyle Ryde leads the way at Donington Park. Photo by Michael Hallam.

The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider was fully conscious after the crash and was taken to the medical centre with ankle pain.

“With Tommy being second and he is always good in the last sector, I reckon if he was behind me on the last lap he would have beaten me,” said Ryde.

“I think the only way I could have beaten him is if he had passed me with three to go and I would have figured something out.

“So I may have been a bit fortunate the red flag came out and I am over the moon to win my first race of the season.

“The bike wasn't perfect, but we can make it better.”

At the start of the race, Ryan Vickers launched off the Omologato Pole Position to take the lead as the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing teammates held the leading two positions.

However on lap two, Vickers crashed out of contention at the Melbourne Hairpin.

Ryde then held the advantage ahead of Haslam, Iddon, Danny Kent, Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell with Max Cook completing the leading group over the opening laps.

The reigning champion was carving his way through the pack and after an intense battle with former teammate Irwin he had Iddon in his sights as Kent held sixth.

Bridewell was then dicing with Iddon, moving into a podium position and had Haslam ahead of him as Ryde held onto the lead.

The Honda Racing UK rider had his opportunity to make a move when Haslam ran wide at Goddards on lap 13 and he pounced to move into second place.

Iddon’s crash prompted a red flag and the result was declared, giving Ryde the victory by 0.559s from Bridewell with Haslam becoming the seventh podium finisher of the season as three manufacturers featured on the podium.

Glenn Irwin held off a hard-charging Haslam to win the second race of the weekend for Hager PBM Ducati by 0.035s, whilst reigning champion Bridewell completed the podium.

Bridewell continued to show his pace, returning to the podium and able to gap the group battling for fourth place. Danny Kent was able to get the better of Ryde in the battle for fourth place.

In race three Jason O'Halloran celebrated a first win for Team Green as the Australian took a hard-fought victory in an incredible four-way dogfight with reigning champion Tommy Bridewell, Danny Kent and Glenn Irwin.

The battle went down to the wire and over the final two laps, the leading four riders traded positions 14 times in an intense dice for the final victory of the weekend.

