First ever Superbikes Showdown place sealed for Jacksdale ace Kyle Ryde

After a few disappointing meetings, Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider Ryde got the job done when it mattered most.

“I’m so proud of myself and the team to make it into the Showdown for the first time and, after two difficult rounds, it felt so good to be able to fight for positions and podiums again,” said Ryde.

“To take third place on Saturday felt like winning the lottery and really set us up to secure that Showdown place on Sunday.

Kyle Ryde at Snetterton. Photo by Michael Hallam.

"We knew what we had to do in Sunday’s opening race and thankfully we managed it. Thanks to the team for giving me such a great bike this weekend, my Yamaha R1 was awesome and I’m over the moon to come away with a podium and make it into the final eight. We’re really looking forward to Oulton Park next time out.”

Wins and podiums in the first three rounds had placed him comfortably in one of the coveted top eight positions.

But a dip in form saw him slide down the standings and in danger of dropping out of the top eight altogether.

Danny Buchan’s double victory at Cadwell Park meant he arrived at Snetterton just 14 points behind Ryde.

But there was a reversal in form at the weekend and while everything went wrong for Buchan, the opposite rang true for Ryde with third place in the opening race – his first podium since winning at Donington Park back in May – going a long way to securing his top eight spot.

Solid finishes in the other two races got him across the line and it’s now all about the Showdown, where he’ll be making his debut in a relatively short BSB career.