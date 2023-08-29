Fine weekend at Cadwell Park as Jacksdale's Kyle Ryde chases Showdown spot

Tommy Bridewell leads the standings with 303 points, Glenn Irwin second on 288.5 and Ryde third on his LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha with 252.

The annual August Bank Holiday round in Lincolnshire produced three intense races as six riders celebrated podium finishes across the weekend for four different teams.

Ryde produced two second places in the Sprint and Race Two and was fourth in Race Three.

He qualified fourth in Superpole on Sunday and second overall in the free practice sessions while topping the times in warm up.