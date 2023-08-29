News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Fine weekend at Cadwell Park as Jacksdale's Kyle Ryde chases Showdown spot

Jacksdale ace Kyle Ryde remains in with a great chance of making the Bennetts British Superbikes Showdown after a fine weekend at Cadwell Park.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read

Tommy Bridewell leads the standings with 303 points, Glenn Irwin second on 288.5 and Ryde third on his LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha with 252.

The annual August Bank Holiday round in Lincolnshire produced three intense races as six riders celebrated podium finishes across the weekend for four different teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryde produced two second places in the Sprint and Race Two and was fourth in Race Three.

He qualified fourth in Superpole on Sunday and second overall in the free practice sessions while topping the times in warm up.

Ryde also broke in to the one minute 25 second lap time around Cadwell for the first time. So it was a really positive weekend for Ryde with confidence high going into the final three rounds.

Related topics:Lincolnshire