Edwinstowe racer Joshua Williams is nominated for national award
Edwinstowe youngster Joshua Williams is hoping to win a second major title to crown a magnificent year after being nominated for the the official Motorsport Awards Young Rider of the Year title.
The 11-year-old hot prospect was sensationally crowned Spanish CIV motorcycling champion at Cartagena last month which earned him this latest recognition and he is now hoping enough people vote for him to land him this accolade.
The official Motorsport Awards were launched in 2018 with the aim of championing British achievements in the motorsport industry at all levels, championing and recognising innovative companies, great people and unsung heroes from the grassroots levels to world championships who make motorsport happen
To vote you simply need to visit motorsportawards.com and register your choice and add your name and email address.
There are a variety of categories but you do not need to vote in all.
Voting will close on Monday, 9th January at 9pm and the Grand Final Awards Ceremony will be shown live on Sunday, 22nd January at 6pm.
That will be streamed live on their web site as well as their social media channels and on official broadcast partner Motorsport Radio’s social media channels.
Joshua won 10 out of 11 races in the Corse Junior Cup 2022 and a few doors have been opened for by his performances, so any businesses would like to help his parents get Joshua to the next level with sponsorship in 2023 can contact them via [email protected] or call 07967 308659