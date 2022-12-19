The 11-year-old hot prospect was sensationally crowned Spanish CIV motorcycling champion at Cartagena last month which earned him this latest recognition and he is now hoping enough people vote for him to land him this accolade.

The official Motorsport Awards were launched in 2018 with the aim of championing British achievements in the motorsport industry at all levels, championing and recognising innovative companies, great people and unsung heroes from the grassroots levels to world championships who make motorsport happen

To vote you simply need to visit motorsportawards.com and register your choice and add your name and email address.

Joshua Williams - hoping to be voted Young Rider of the Year.

There are a variety of categories but you do not need to vote in all.

Voting will close on Monday, 9th January at 9pm and the Grand Final Awards Ceremony will be shown live on Sunday, 22nd January at 6pm.

That will be streamed live on their web site as well as their social media channels and on official broadcast partner Motorsport Radio’s social media channels.