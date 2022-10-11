Joshua, 11, was fairly confident going back to a track he had raced at before and was looking forward to seeing if he could improve on his previous lap times there.

With the competition from his main rival in the 85cc class progressing over the previous two rounds he knew the racing would be close.

In qualifying Joshua managed a 206.3 (nearly two seconds off his round one pace) and giving him pole on the grid.

Joshua Williams again tops the Spanish podium.

In race One Joshua managed a good start and enjoyed some close racing throughout the eight laps, swapping places with five other riders.

Joshua and his main rival stayed together throughout and crossed the finish line with 0.005 between them, neither knowing who was victorious.

So Joshua was gutted to be placed second for this race, his first time off the top step this season.

But after some words of encouragement from the team and later going through his data, they decided to make some changes and Joshua was soon looking forward to the challenge ahead for Race Two.

He had another good start andcontinued battling the same riders from the previous race.

The changes to his gearing gave him a little extra drive and this time crossed the finish line first to send him back on the top step of the podium.

For both races Joshua dropped his lap times into the 2.05s, beating the previous lap record on an CSR85 which was a great way to finish the weekend.

A spokesman said: “We would like to thank Colemans Garage on the A38 for sponsoring Joshua’s tyres for the weekend.

“We are truly grateful for any support received and this was a very generous offer from Matt Edwards to Joshua whilst chatting to him on his Radio show ‘Checkered Flag’ on Mansfield 103.2.