Edwinstowe race ace Josh Williams wins national Young Rider of the Year title

The 11-year-old hot prospect was sensationally crowned Spanish Campeonato Interautonomica de Velocidad motorcycling champion at Cartagena last year and now has another trophy to add to his expanding collection after beating seven other nominees.

The official Motorsport Awards were launched in 2018 with the aim of championing British achievements in the motorsport industry at all levels, championing and recognising innovative companies, great people and unsung heroes from the grassroots levels to world championships.

“I am so happy’ said Joshua. “I can’t thank everyone who voted for me enough. It’s been a great experience that I hope to do some more of this year.”

Josh Williams - another trophy for his cabinet.

Parents Stuart and Helen said: “We knew he had the ability to do well, but he exceeded our expectations.

“He had so little time to practice before entering the first round and on a bike he had never raced on any tracks let alone full size circuits in Spain. We are so proud of him.

“He amazes me,” added grandmother Christine. “He definitely has a natural talent.

“Of course I'm biased, but what a lot of people don't know is that he has achieved all this with next to no practice on the bike he raced last year.

“Even now with the van back from Spain he only occasionally gets to practise locally on his KTM65.

“It’s really difficult to find the time due to proximity and Stuart and Helen's full time jobs and Joshua’s schooling. Without the van last year he had even less practise, so I’m super proud of him.”

The family are again reaching out for sponsors to help him progress with some financial backing to help push him towards his ambition of being a Superbike champion.

Mum Helen said: This year we have a few options open to us and could be racing back in the UK with the odd Spanish round on his 85 again especially if funds are limited.

“But Moto4 has been Joshua’s dream since his test with Corse factory back in November and now the CIV are changing and Moto4 is likely being dropped from their races, this will mean the only option is ESBK which he can’t compete in until his 12th birthday in June at round four.

“ESBK costs being far higher than last year in the CIV will mean without any support we will only be able to do a couple of rounds. It’s a head-scratcher at the moment, but we still have a couple of months to figure it out.

“If you are interested in helping out please drop an email to [email protected]”

Last year Josh stepped up to race in the Spanish CIV Championship.

Riding a bigger bike, a CRS85, which the law doesn't allow U13s to ride in the UK, he entered the Junior Talent Cup, also known as the Corse Cup, and raced at places such as Valencia, Navarra, Jerek and Cartagena.