Double celebrations as Team Leatherland keep it in the family

It was a weekend of double celebration for the Ollerton-based Team Leatherland family motorcycle race team at Donington Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competing in the No Limits Racing Championship, they enjoyed one on track success and one-off track success.

Lynden Leatherland has been joined in the race awning by elder brother, 30-year-old Keaton, who has made the jump from competing in motocross to road racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynden was competing in the Pirelli Super Series 600 series and Keaton, in only his second ever race meeting, competing in the Newcomers 600 series.

A first road racing win for Olleron's Keaton Leatherland.

The plan was for Lynden to get some invaluable track time on his new Triumph, with test sessions on Thursday and Friday, prior to seeking championship points on Saturday and Sunday in the actual race meeting.

Unfortunately, the plan was scuppered when Lynden received a call on Friday morning to say that his partner, Sam, had gone into labour.

Being the dutiful partner he left the circuit and remained by her side while she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Lola on Saturday night, meaning he missed the remainder of the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team focus switched to Lynden’s elder brother Keaton, riding the team's GL Fabrications 600cc Yamaha.

Keaton made his race debut earlier in the season at Brands Hatch, recording an eighth place finish in his first ever race, followed by two sixth places.

He then made the move to road racing following a nasty motocross crash which restricted his ability to compete at a high level.

At Donington he found himself up at the sharp end, in only his second ever race meeting, qualifying in third place, on the front row of the grid alongside more experienced riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In race one he enjoyed a race long dice with Jack Morgan and Karl Beresford, ending up in an unbelievable second place in a race prematurely ended due to a red flag.

Race two saw him once again challenging the more experienced riders ahead of him, but a slight mistake, resulting in some ‘grass tracking’ dropped him to fourth place in the final results, with the race won by championship leader Luca Jennings.

Race three proved to be one of the best races of the meeting.

Keaton made a great start and found himself in second place behind Jennings, who made a mistake dropping him down the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This left him to battle it out with Morgan with the pair of them trading places, much to the enjoyment of the crowd.

On the last lap Keaton made a move at the Foggy Esses, Morgan tried to fight back but fell at Goddards leaving the Team Leatherland rider to take the chequered flag and his first ever race victory.

“The weekend had gone great with a second place in the first race,” he said.

“I messed up a little in the second race having to run onto the grass, but the third race victory capped off the weekend.

“Massive thanks go to my dad and family for supporting me. I am learning every time I go out on the bike and cant wait to get out again as soon as work allows.”