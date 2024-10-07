Donington victory ends fine first season for Ollerton racer Lynden Leatherland

Lynden Leatherland and his team celebrate their Donington victory.

Ollerton racer Lynden Leatherland brought his 2024 race season to a close with a superb victory in the final round of the No Limits Pirelli Super Series 600 Championship at Donington Park on Sunday.

‘It’s been a really hard first year competing at this level, with so much to learn about the bike and the pace of the competition so hot,” he said.

“As with any race season, there have been some highs and lows, but I am proud to have finished off with the win at Donington.

“Massive thanks go to all of my sponsors for making the season possible and a special thanks to my mum and dad (Gary and Karen) for the sacrifices they make to keep the team going.

“Thanks also to Andy Goward for giving up your weekends off to help.”

Conditions were far from ideal for the final race of the weekend, with a sprinkling of rain just before the riders were called to the grid making the race preparations difficult.

Nonetheless, the team were able to change the settings to the bike and Lynden took his place on the front row of the grid, alongside Championship contenders Dan Stamper and James Alderson, courtesy of two previous fine third place finishes in races one and two.

Alderson, a former British Championship race winner, had to win the race in order to stand a chance of winning the championship, hoping that Stamper finished 14th or worse.

So he set out like a man on a mission, immediately taking the lead and trying to make a break at the front.

Lynden made a good start and settled in second place, shadowing Alderson.

He made his move on lap two and took the lead, but Alderson was having none of it and retook the lead two laps later.

Showing great maturity, Lynden settled in behind him, with the pair of them exchanging fastest laps for the rest of the race.

On the final lap, entering the Foggy Esses, Lynden struck, overtaking Alderson who had no answer to the move, and held on to take his first win of the season in what was undoubtedly his best ride of the year.

“I had been strong at the Esses all weekend in all conditions, so knew I could challenge James at that point,” he said.

“To take my first win of the season in front of my friends and family was great and the result of some really hard work this year.’

This leaves Lynden in a final fifth place in the No Limits championship, having had to miss the Croft round through injury following the unfortunate crash at Anglesey.

Lynden also sits in a superb third place in the BSB Supersport Cup Championship, making this a successful first foray into the fastest two 600cc race series in the country.

In order to remain competitive at this level, new machinery will be required for next season and both of this year's GL Fabrications Racing Yamahas are up for sale.

“We are weighing up our options for next season, which will be largely dependant on finance, and would ideally like to continue the progression in the Supersport Championship,” he said.

Over the winter months the team will now set about the task of trying to secure further sponsorship to allow them to compete next season to join GL Fabrications, Munson Transport, Derek and Katy Kitson, AM Power LTD, Glenn’s Low-Cost Tyres and Paul Thompson as part of Team LL94.

If any local company or business would like to become involved then contact Lynden via his Facebook LL41 page.