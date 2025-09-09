Donington treble win put Jacksdale champion Kyle Ryde on course to retain Superbikes title

Jacksdale's Kyle Ryde celebrated his first treble victory in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at his home round of Donington Park on Sunday after a second place in Saturday's opener.

The reigning champion took the lead on the penultimate lap of race four from Rory Skinner to increase his advantage to 28 points over Bradley Ray ahead of the Showdown opener in Assen, in a fortnight.

“Sunday was an absolutely amazing day and I am very happy,” said Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha star Ryde.

“Hats off to everyone I was racing with all day. They all had mega speed, but it just felt in the last two laps of each race I had a little bit more tyre.

Dream weekend at home track Donington Park for a smiling Kyle Ryde. Photo by Michael Hallam.

“I felt sorry for Rory (Skinner) as I couldn't pass him until the last two laps – he rode really well as we all have done all weekend.

“I have just been a little more consistent and that is what got me a couple of the wins today.

“Assen will be difficult as I have never ridden a big bike around there, so it might be a bit of a learning curve for me. I have not ridden there for 10 years.

“So I wanted to take a few more points out of Bradley here in case he shines over there.

Kyle Ryde celebrates three race wins. Photo by Michael Hallam.

“I do have a bit of a buffer but it's not something I am thinking about. I just want to ride my best.”

Scott Redding claimed the Omologato Pole Position in a one stage Bandero Café Shoot Out Qualifying session, setting the fastest ever BSB lap of the circuit by 0.051s to hold off Ryde and Skinner ahead of race one.

Redding then returned to winning ways in the first of the four races, scoring his second victory of the season for Hager PBM Ducati.

Redding launched into the lead at the start of the race from the Omologato Pole Position with Ryde in tow and the 2019 champion held strong at the front with Ryde second.

Trophy haul grows for Kyle Ryde. Photo by Michael Hallam.

However, Ryde was victorious in the second race, holding off an attack from Scott Redding on the penultimate lap to return to the top step of the podium.

Redding had launched off the line into the lead, but Ryde grabbed the advantage and the pair were inseparable throughout the 12-lap contest.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider though was determined to try and make it a second victory so far this weekend with a move at Melbourne on the penultimate lap, but he ran wide and Ryde was straight back into the lead.

Ryde then delivered a decisive second victory of the day for the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha team, holding off both Ray and Redding after an intense battle for supremacy.

Kyle Ryde in race action at Donington Park. Photo by Michael Hallam.

Ray tried in vain to hunt down his main title rival, but maintained second to return to the podium ahead of Redding at the chequered flag.

Ryde finally celebrated his first treble victory in the last race.

Ryde made his strike for the lead on the penultimate lap with his hallmark overtake at Starkeys on Skinner.

The defending champion was then able to hold him off to the chequered flag to complete a perfect day with rival Ray finishing seventh.

Skinner was second as he completed a strong weekend to move back into third in the overall standings.