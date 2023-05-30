Debut Superstock season is going well for Mansfield-based Binch Racing

Junior Superstock title holder Sam Laffins and newly recruited New Zealander Damon Rees both impressed in their two races and in their first year of Supersport competition the Binch team now sit an impressive 12th in the Championship in a 40-strong field.

Starting fifth on the grid, Laffin's Junior Superstock race one was an absolute barnstormer from the off as the front five riders got down to business bashing elbows and exchanging paint for the entire 12 laps.

Laffin was particularly strong down Craner Curves onto the brakes into the Old Hairpin and it was this sector where he made up the majority of his places to bring home a fantastic second place finish.

In the points - Team Binch at Donington Park.

After a difficult start to the season it was clear to see how much it meant to Laffins as he began to realise his ability and potential with his new team onboard the Yamaha R6.

Rees started race one in 15th but made a very good start, building up the temperature of his tyres for maximum grip.

Once he felt settled he began to push and his lap times improved throughout the race.

As he got quicker he started to overtake some steller competition to finish the race in ninth.

Such was his race pace and lap times he was elevated to sixth on the grid for the start of the second race on Sunday.

For race two Laffins opted to take his time, get into his groove and build his pace, which he executed superbly by catching the leading trio on lap seven.

As the lead trio diced and pushed each other extremely hard Laffins decided to manage his championship position and take the 18 points that were available to him for a fourth place finish.

In the blistering sunshine later Rees did exactly as planned, taking no risks and got into his groove.

Ahead of him the race pace was unbelievable and a gap started to build with the race leaders taking lumps out of each other.

Tyre management was extremely important as the track temperature on the freshly resurfaced circuit reached a weekend high.

