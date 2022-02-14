Max Cook is welcomed by team boss David Binch.

Cook who has recently turned 19 years of age, brings with him a wealth of experience and racing pedigree to the team, which is run by former semi-professional rider Dave Binch with many of his team living and working in the Mansfield area.

A former competitor in the British Superteens, British Talent Cup and Moto3 Championship winner, Cook has raced in the Red Bull Rookies and Junior World Championship taking lap records away from Fabio Quartararo, the current MotoGP world champion.

His ability and future potential was a huge attraction for Binch Racing as the whole team feels he has a very bright racing career ahead of him.

Binch Racing compete in the British Superbike Championship in the Stock 600 (National Junior Superstock) class and feel like they have ‘unfinished business’ in the class after finishing third last year.

“For me, I’m really excited to be racing for Binch Racing in 2022,” said Cook.

“I know they are one of the best teams on the grid and my goal is to be up the front end of the field and winning races.

“Opportunities like this don’t come very often, so I will be working very hard over the winter to be stronger than ever, ready for round one. I’m also looking forward to jumping on a Yamaha R6 for the first time.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Dave and the lads for welcoming me into the team. Also, a huge thank you to Nigel, Danny, Neil and all my personal sponsors for making this happen.”

Dave Binch said: “I am delighted to be shaking Max’s hand, he is a very professional young man and his CV speaks for itself.

“Having Max onboard the Binch Racing Yamaha R6 is very exciting.

“We have dusted ourselves down and we are ready to build on our 2021 momentum. We know our team can win races, with Max we hope we can continue that success.