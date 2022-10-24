Carl Cox-backed Max Cook to step up in class next year for Mansfield-based Binch racing

Cook has also had an unexpected boost of a liason with superstar DJ Carl Cox.

Cook headed down to Brands Hatch in Kent last weekend for the season finale of the 2022 British Superbike Championship.

Having already secured the 2022 National Junior Superstock championship back in September at Oulton Park, an unassailable points lead gave the team an opportunity to try something new.

Max Cook with his Carl Cox livery machine

Championship rules dictate that the top three riders in the class are not allowed to compete in the same class the following year so the a defence of the title is not permitted.

Therefore team owner David Binch and Max decided that Brands Hatch would be the ideal opportunity to run their Isle of Man TT fully modified Yamaha 600cc machine, Lulu.

With the support of race direction Max was given clearance to leave the Junior Superstock class and compete on the more powerful machine in the Quattro Plant Supersport Championship.

The Supersport class is highly contested and very competitive.

The wildcard opportunity represented a significant step up for Max and the team as they would be battling on track with teams running on much larger budgets and infrastructure.

Nevertheless, assured of their collective ability and passion for racing, the opportunity was seized with both hands.

In the weeks and days before the weekend started in earnest Binch Racing were also absolutely delighted to have a chat with international DJ and dance music producer Carl Cox.

Carl has a huge interest in high octane motorsport, most notably working alongside 21-times Isle of Man winner Michael Dunlop.

Carl is currently on a world tour promoting his forthcoming album ‘Electronic Generations,’ he was looking for a platform to help promote the release and very kindly helped the team with a unique ‘one off’ race livery that would include a QR code that takes fans and listeners to the pre-order of the new album.

Starting race one against the increased class of opposition from 15th on the grid Max crossed the line in 10th, just 0.70 of the fastest lap of the race winner, despite a slight clutch issue.

Starting 13th in race two, he fought his way up to fourth at one stage, but as his rear tyre deteriorated, he ended in ninth.

Dave Binch said: “I am delighted for the whole Binch racing family, team, sponsors and friends who have been with us on this amazing journey.

“The support we receive really keeps us going when things don’t always go our way. We have worked tirelessly to be successful for the last few years and the hard work has paid off.

“Max and the team have worked their socks off to win this British championship and they really do deserve all the well wishes they have been receiving from around the the world.

“Our focus will then soon shift to next year's race season, but for now we are going to celebrate tonight and enjoy bringing the winning trophies back to Mansfield for 2022 tomorrow.”

Max Cook added: “I am so happy to win the 2022 junior stock championship with Binch racing. It has been by far my favourite year racing.

“From being dropped by Dorna in 2020, I was close retiring in 2021. I still can’t believe we are champions.

“We worked hard for this one. All the boys at Binch racing have gone above and beyond to give me the best package possible to win.

“I’m so happy I delivered for them, our families our sponsors and our fans.