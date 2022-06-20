Louie Valleley now leads the way by two points ahead of round five at Brands Hatch on 22nd-24th July.

The free practice sessions on Friday were hampered by changeable weather with the first of the two run in very wet conditions, Max taking credible third place.

Session two was much drier and Max felt comfortable to push himself and the Yamaha R6 slightly harder, going quicker to take the fastest time of the day.

The team work on Max Cook's bike at Knockhill.

Moving into Saturday morning qualifying and Max was in fine form with much better track conditions.

Despite not riding the Knockhill circuit for five years, Max secured his fourth pole position of the year with his fastest lap being a mere 0.03 off the lap record.

The first race of the weekend got under way on Saturday afternoon in blustery conditions.

Max set the early pace until he encountered an issue with some new equipment going into the last hairpin.

He ran slightly wide as he tried to recover his gearing, returning to the racing line in fourth.

Max battled hard to recover third in the lead group, before an incident later in the race with fellow competitor Owen Jenner gifted him second place and 20 valuable championship points.