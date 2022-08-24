Binch Racing's Max Cook back at the top of the Superstock standings after fine day at Donington Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Cook celebrates Donington win.

Binch Racing is run by former semi-professional rider Dave Binch and teen Max now leads the championship for them by 18 points from Louis Valleley and 31 points from Bourne.

Growing up in nearby Swindon, his knowledge of the circuit was on show straight from the off as he consistently banged in some good lap times to finish both free practice sessions in a combined second.

In qualification, Max executed his qualifying strategy beautifully in perfect conditions, completing only five laps to enhance tyre life as track temperature soared, taking pole position with a class lap record of 1.18.15.

The previous record was held by local Superbike rider Kyle Ryde, of Jacksdale, when he competed in the class, and Kyle was the first to congratulate Max and the team on a superb qualifying performance.

The race was moved later into the day’s race schedule to enjoy full TV coverage getting underway in front of bumper crowds basking the soaring temperatures.

Max got the start he wanted, converting his pole position to lead the race from the start, winning by 5.49 seconds.

Rival Valleley suffered two time penalties on lap one and lap nine for course cutting as he tried hard to recover lost ground in a packed field.