Alastair Seeley and Oliver Barr picked up more points in the National Supersport Championship for the Mansfield-based Binch Racing team in their latest round at Oulton Park.

Alastair now sits fourth with 213 points, despite a first race crash, while Oliver is currently 20th with 40 points, the rookie picking up another top 10 finish to delight his team.

Alastair qualified in a solid yet 'frustrating' P5 while Oliver qualified in 19th.

The opening Sprint Race was reduced to nine laps from 12 due to a track delay earlier in the day.

Oliver Barr in Oulton Park action.

Alastair attacked the race with his usual tenacity and gained two places from fifth to third very quickly.

However, he clipped the inside of the kerb going into the Britains section of the course which forced his front wheel to fold and he could not stop the fall.

He was uninjured and the bike fairly unscathed due to the low speed, but his race was over.

Oliver got bogged down in the chasing pack and despite his best efforts, the racing line was highly contested and he couldn't find a way through to make a go of it, finishing in a bitterly frustrated 20th.

Amid heavy rain a day later for the 12-lap Feature Race, due to his DNF in the Sprint Race Alastair started from 11th while Oliver moved up to 19th from 20th.

As the field spread out and calmed down, Alastair maturely held station in P8 to observe from behind the behaviours of the other riders.

Slowly but surely his execution was timed to perfection and he finished an admirable fifth for more championship points.

Oliver's pace and positioning on the Oulton Park circuit in those conditions was nothing short of tremendous.

Pushing himself and his tyres as hard as he dared, he gained place on every lap to take the chequered flag in 10th.