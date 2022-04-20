Team boss David Binch said: “Both Max and the team were very disappointed not to have sealed what looked to have been a very achievable victory. Our Yamaha R6 luckily suffered only minor damage which will be repaired in readiness for round two at Oulton Park in a fortnight's time.”

Cook, 19, starting the season in fine form topping free practice one and free practice two on Friday.

His Binch-prepared Yamaha R6 set the fastest lap in both sessions with his best time of 56.62secs coming in session one.

Max Cook gets up unharmed after opening meeting crash at Silverstone.

On Saturday morning Cook secured his first ever pole position in the class for Sunday's race.

Setting an even faster lap time of 56.30 secs on the Silverstone National circuit, Cook was absolutely delighted with himself and the performance of his machine.

In the glorious sunshine on Sunday morning the race got underway and he made a great start.

Cook was in the lead going into turn three, looking to settle into the race and maintain his pre-race pace. Unfortunately a fellow competitor chose a racing line that was not available.

Max Cook - pole position before crash.