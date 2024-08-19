Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield-based Binch Racing Team are preparing themselves for action this weekend at Cadwell Park for Round 8 of the National Supersport Championship over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It follows a very satisfactory weekend for riders and team at Brands Hatch.

This is only Binch Racing's second year with their Supersport project and their first year with two machines in the same class.

Currently the experienced Alastair Seeley is fifth in the Championship standings with 141 points and youngster Oliver Barr 19th on 30 points.

Alistair Seeley shows his style at Brands Hatch.

Qualifying left Seeley P4 and Barr P24 ahead of the 10-lap Sprint Race.

In baking sunshine both Seeley and Barr got away really cleanly and managed to get around the first few hectic corners safely.

As the field spread out on the opening couple of laps both riders settled into their race nicely.

With no quarters given there was a healthy blend of attacking the track and defending positions.

Once more, Alastair's precise metronomic style came into play as he crossed the line to hold his fourth place start position.

The team considered this to be a fine result as the only rider and bike to beat him were new generation Supersports that are the larger capacity homoligated machines.

Barr was nestled in the middle of a group that were 'lively' to say the least.

As the on track activity was fierce around him he did what we needed to do and got to the front of his group; he held his one place improved position to cross the line in 23rd.

Slightly disappointed he could not get to the front of the group and break them earlier, he was still very pleased with his overall race.

He had benchmarked a few competitors he would liked to have beaten and managed to achieve his objective.

Then came the 16-lap Feature Race in which Seeley got away from the line very well and immediately got involved at the sharp end.

Unusually for Alastair he found himself right in the mix from the off.

As the laps got chalked off there was the traditional break away at the front and that pace was exceptional.

Alastair held on for as long as he could, but a group behind found their rhythm and drew him in. Knowing he would need to fight hard in the closing stages of the race there was some activity around he had to evade to stay upright and this cost him vital places.

Strong moves, false neutrals and some very late braking can all too often result in DNFs for any rider anywhere near the melee; but Alastair just managed to keep shiny side up and crossed the line in a frustrated eighth,

Barr took his Sprint race frustrations and changed his approach to his Feature race.

Elbows out, head down, strong on the throttle and holding every line.

Based on his Sprint race lap times he started further back on the grid in 27th, but lap after lap he clearly mapped who he wanted to pass and where.

There were a handful of fortuitous retirements, but that can take nothing away from how hard Oliver worked as he passed the chequered flag in 14th place - a 13-position gain.