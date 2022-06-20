The championship returned after almost four weeks away from the short circuits due to the Isle of Man TT with Kyle hoping to add more points and wins to his impressive start to the season.

On a newly built bike, after his demolishing crash at Macleans corner at Donington in the third round, Kyle managed to qualify on the second row of the grid in sixth place for the opening 22-lap sprint race.

Kyle was holding a good third place at the halfway stage and Ray was opening up a commanding lead at the front of the field with a good margin on this chasing pack.

Kyle Ryde in action on a disappointing weekend at Knockhill.

But on the next lap the FS 3 Kawasaki riders of Skinner & Jackson overhauled Kyle followed straight away by Buchan as they were going up towards the hairpin and Kyle just couldn’t respond.

This front pack of riders: Ray, O’Halloran, Skinner, Jackson, Buchan & Kyle remained in these final race positions to take the chequered flag in this order.

So Kyle started his race in sixth place and ended it in sixth, taking some solid points to add to his championship push, and having produced the third quickest lap, he was pushed onto the front row of the grid for the first of Sunday's 30 lap races.

By lap 14 Kyle saw Bridewell do exactly what the others have all done to him at the Hairpin and come underneath him, thus knocking Kyle back into the clutches of the next two riders of Brookes and Buchan.

As the end of the 30 lap race drew closer to an end, Kyle was finding it extremely difficult to hold off the following riders and was then left down in a lonely ninth position.

The final race of the weekend saw Kyle on the third row of the grid and up to seventh at one point.