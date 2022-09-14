Another win for Binch Racing's Max Cook at Snetterton as he homes in on the Superstock title

Some great race management saw Cook cross the line while nearest championship rival Louis Valleley fell from the race on lap seven.

R4R Vision Teams Dan Brooks finished the race in second place which secured him 20 points, seeing him elevated to second in the overall championship standings.

Cook now has a 63 point lead in the championship with only five races and 125 points up for grabs. Following the death of the Queen, it was decided the meeting would go ahead as planned.

Max Cook at Snetterton. Pic by Michael Hallam.

Slightly later than scheduled on Friday Binch Racing’s Max Cook took to the 2.96 mile Norfolk circuit for his free practise sessions.

Cook took his 600cc Yamaha R6 to the top of the time sheets, ending both of the 20 minute sessions as the quickest rider in the class.

In Saturday qualifying he missed out on an eighth pole position of the season by a mere 0.012 of a second to Jacob Hatch.

Once fog had cleared on raceday, Cook made the perfect start, building a nice gap from the chasing pack.

Settled in, comfortable and focused Max had a 1.56 second lead at the end of lap one. As he continued to build his pace by hitting his markers Max set the fastest lap of the race on lap with a lap time of 1.55.05, some 12 seconds quicker than the pole time.