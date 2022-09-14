Another win for Binch Racing's Max Cook at Snetterton as he homes in on the Superstock title
Mansfield's Binch Racing's Max Cook stayed on course for the British Superbike Championship Stock 600 (National Junior Superstock) class title after another victory at Snetterton at the weekend.
Some great race management saw Cook cross the line while nearest championship rival Louis Valleley fell from the race on lap seven.
R4R Vision Teams Dan Brooks finished the race in second place which secured him 20 points, seeing him elevated to second in the overall championship standings.
Cook now has a 63 point lead in the championship with only five races and 125 points up for grabs. Following the death of the Queen, it was decided the meeting would go ahead as planned.
Most Popular
-
1
Meet League Two's Dream Team and the Northampton Town, Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Barrow and Salford City players who make the cut
-
2
The best and worst League Two teams at converting goal scoring chances - and where Mansfield Town, Doncaster Rovers, Salford City, Bradford City, Leyton Orient and every other side sit in our alternative table
-
3
Here's 15 great Mansfield Town fan pictures as football makes its return
Slightly later than scheduled on Friday Binch Racing’s Max Cook took to the 2.96 mile Norfolk circuit for his free practise sessions.
Cook took his 600cc Yamaha R6 to the top of the time sheets, ending both of the 20 minute sessions as the quickest rider in the class.
In Saturday qualifying he missed out on an eighth pole position of the season by a mere 0.012 of a second to Jacob Hatch.
Once fog had cleared on raceday, Cook made the perfect start, building a nice gap from the chasing pack.
Settled in, comfortable and focused Max had a 1.56 second lead at the end of lap one. As he continued to build his pace by hitting his markers Max set the fastest lap of the race on lap with a lap time of 1.55.05, some 12 seconds quicker than the pole time.
From this point on Max continued to build his lead to a maximum of 5.84 seconds on lap 5.