Zac pleased with debut year

A Mansfield teen is all smiles after his first year of competitive racing.

Pit bike rider Zac Shelton competed in the 2017 British Mini Bike Championships and finished a very credible fourth.

The 13-year-old was an ever-present through the 10-round series which began way back in March in North-East Wales.

The series has gone on to Teeside, Whilton Mill (three times), Lydd, Llandow (twice), Fulbeck and Rowrah during 2017.

A fourth place finish overall saw Shelton narrowly miss out on the podium places at the end of the grueling series.

But the Manor Sports Academy rider is pleased with his first foray into the racing world - and is hungry for more.

He said: “This was my first season racing my pitbike which has recently ended. I finished in fourth position in the championship table.

“Considering this is my first year riding a bike and my first year as a competitor, I’m more than happy with my standing.”

Shelton competed in the Junior SM 140 class and finished fourth out of a field of 36 young riders aged between nine and 15.

The class is designed to keep the sport as cheap as possible for its competitors and their families, while also maintaining that racing experience.

“The British Mini Bike Championship is one of the fastest growing motorsports which is currently getting a lot of publicity on Virgin TV and Facebook with 30,000 followers,” said Shelton, who has his own Facebook page.

“I currently have just under 100 followers and I am sponsored by Merlin Contracts Interiors, RSR and Scope Signs. I also have room on my bike to feature different companies which their donation/sponsorship would help towards the BMB championship.”