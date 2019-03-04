Young Mansfield fencers through to national finals

Three medals, including two golds, were won by Mansfield Fencing Club at an East Midlands qualifier for the British Youth Championships.

The club dominated the U14s’ age group, with Sebastian Sluja taking gold and Maksymilian Palamar silver. Both will now represent the club at the national finals in Sheffield on Saturday, May 4.

In the U18 age category, Patryck Sroka earned the second gold medal for the club, and now goes on the national finals on Monday, May 6, also to be held in Sheffield.

The qualifying event was staged at the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, and the club’s coach, Miroslaw Poplawski, was delighted by his fencers’ achievements.

Poplawski said: “It was a strong performance by our young epee fencers, and a great experience for them. We are now looking forward to the British finals.”