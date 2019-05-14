Young Lammas skaters aiming to emulate Torvill and Dean

Six young ice-skaters from the Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton have been identified as potential medal and title winners of the future.

The sextet, Paige Elliot, Amelia Allen, Daisy Daniel, Ruby Adams, Olivia Evans and Darja Pilace, all skated to success at a national competition in Sheffield.

The competition was run by British Ice Skating and supported by legends and ambassadors for the sport, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

The six skaters have now been named in the Young Stars Development Team, run by British Ice Skating.

Their coaches, Jamie Geere and Jennifer Stone, said: “We are incredibly proud of the girls’ achievement and their work ethic for such a young age. The youngest of them, Daisy, is only eight years old.

“Paige and Amelia are already sporting ambassadors for Nottinghamshire County Council and are destined to have great success.”

Geere and Stone also took time out to thank the skaters’ sponsors, Everyone Active and McGovern Crane Hire.