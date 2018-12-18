Young F1 star Tom Gamble gives talk at Rainworth school

Young and inspiring Formula One driver Tom Gamble visited Joseph Whitaker School in Rainworth to give a talk to GCSE pupils.

Gamble, 17, who is from Epperstone, told the students of his commitment and determination to follow in the footsteps of five-times weorld champion Lewis Hamilton.

The youngster, who used to go to school in Calverton, spoke of his love for motor racing and how he has progressed since his early days in kart racing.

He also told of the support from his parents and others that has helped him become a junior champion in various classes of the sport.

This year, Gamble finished fifth in the Formula 3 Championship before landing the McLaren F1 Autosport Award that has been previously been won by stars such as Jenson Button and David Coulthard.