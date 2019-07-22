Young anglers from Selston win national schools competition

Five youngsters from Selston High School, who are all keen on fishing, have won a national competition run by The Angling Trust.

Lucas Ward-Doy, Ben Wilson, Izaak Swinscoe, Sam Whitby and Lewis Slater took part in the schools competition at Makins Fishery at Nuneaton in Warwickshire.

They competed against schools from across the country, with the simple aim being to catch as many fish as possible within four hours.

The boys showed terrific teamwork, ensuring all five of them performed as well as they could.

They took the gold medal, just pipping Swanwick Hall School, of Derbyshire, into second place, while Swinscoe also won a medal for his individuial catch on the lake of 14.9lb.

A spokesman said: “All the boys showed great sportsmanship and were a credit to their school.”