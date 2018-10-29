World taekwondo champion Walker blitzes his way to European title

World taekwondo champion Josh Walker, of Sutton, wasted no time in adding a European title to his growing list of honours.

For the 17-year-old sealed victory in the final after just SIX SECONDS, which was a record for the Open European Championships and for the England team he represented.

Walker’s triumph in the junior under-80kg category in Poland followed similar success at the World Championships in Holland last year.

Such a double is rare, and Walker has now set his sights on making the British taekwondo team for the Olympic Games in the coming years.

“It has taken a long time and a lot of hard work to get this far,” he said. “But now I am here, I don’t want to stop. I want to keep going. The Olympics would be amazing. It is my ultimate aim.”

Walker, currently a 2nd degree black belt, started in the sport at the age of four, and was selected to be part of the country’s elite training programme at 12. A member of the Kirkby Leabrooks Club, he trains at Alfreton Leisure Centre too.

He is studying for his A-levels at Ashfield School, but will find time for the next World Championships in Korea in 2019. The cost of the trip is at least £4,000 and although he plans to do his own fundraising, he would love to hear from anyone willing to sponsor him. Please ring 07811 247088.