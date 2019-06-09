William Butler’s rearguard action helps Cuckney hold on for a draw

Cuckney beat the weather in the Notts Premier League — one of only two matches to survive — but they were unable to stop Kimberley from taking over at the top.

While four of the scheduled matches were cancelled without a ball being bowled, including Farnsfield’s trip to Wollaton, Cuckney got off to a great start in their eventual draw at Kimberley.

But, despite the efforts of Will Butler(76 not out in the middle order) in their reply to 245 for six, Cuckney had to settle for a losing draw as they closed on 168 for eight — with the ninth wicket stand hanging on for eight overs to avoid defeat.

In a match reduced to 35 overs a side because of the wet weather, the visitors won the toss at the 2bm Ground, put Kimberley into bat and reduced them to 17 for two as Lewis Bramley and Alex Willerton removed both openers.

Tom Rowe and Martin Weightman, however, then combined in a stand worth 158 for the third wicket.

The 150 partnership came up in a mere 118 balls. Weightman’s made 61, his 50 coming at run-a-ball pace. Rowe passed 50 in just 44 balls, going on to complete a century in 87 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes.

He was finally out on 118 — one of Dan Brown’s two victims — as Kimberley amassed 245 for six.

Brown, the sixth bowler used, claimed two for 41 from five overs, while Bramley finished with two for 28 from seven overs.

Cuckney’s run-chase was effectively over before it began as they were reduced to one for one, two for one, 19 for three, 41 for four and 65 for five.

Number six batsman Butler held the innings together for them, but no other batsman managed to pass 19.

Butler compiled a 58-ball half-century on his way to 76 not out. He hit 10 boundaries, including a six.

Nicholas Keast and Tom Ullyott both hit three fours in their supporting scores of 18. Joseph Hayes made 19, including two fours and a six.

Despite taking the eighth wicket in the 27th over, Kimberley were unable to make any further in-roads as Bramley joined Butler and made nine not out from 24 balls.

Cuckney held out to take their points total to 78 from eight matches and they are ninth in the table.

The day’s only other action took place at Papplewick Hall, where Radcliffe-on-Trent were bowled out for 142.

Ben Bhabra claimed four for 26 for Papplewick, before the home side were reduced to 25 for five in reply. A stand of 56 between James Taylor and Harry Ratcliffe (31) steadied the innings, but play was abandoned on 97 for seven.