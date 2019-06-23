Welbeck Colliery’s openers put on over 200 in 10-wicket Bassetlaw win over Clipstone and Bilsthorpe

Bassetlaw League championship-chasing Welbeck Colliery 1sts crushed one of their rivals for top honours in the competition.

Welbeck, who remained in second place, beat third-placed Clipstone and Bilsthorpe by 10 wickets — at the same time keeping pace with leaders Mansfield Hosiery Mills 1sts, who also won and took 20 points.

Welbeck CC v Clipstone & Bilsthorpe CC 'Welbeck bowler, Scott Mills.

Welbeck trail the Millers by just five points and have a match in hand.

Their openers — Nick Wild and Ethen Johnson — successfully chased down 214 for eight, reaching their target with five overs to spare.

Johnson reached a century, finishing on 107 not out, as he struck nine fours and three sixes.

Wild hit 10 boundaries in an unbeaten 89 as the Welbeck duo dominated.

Clipstone and Bilsthorpe — beaten for only the second time in 2019 — tried eight bowlers in an unsuccessful bid to break the match-winning partnership.

Earlier Clipstone and Bilsthorpe had got off to a good start through their own openers — Wade Cupido (17) and wicket-keeper Adam Dutton.

Dutton went on to hit a top score of 74, including four boundaries.

Lee Wilson struck two sixes and a four in a quickfire 18 before useful late-order runs came from Craig Brittlebank and Mohamed Althaf Anwardeen.

Brittlebank struck six boundaries, including one maximum, in his 34.

Anwardeen was unbeaten on 28 when the visitors closed on 214 for eight from their 50 overs.

Five Welbeck bowlers were among the wickets.

Opening bowler Andrew Marchant was the most successful with two for 36 from 12 overs.

Scott Mills and Richie Bentley also took two wickets apiece, while Richard Stroh and Ethen Johnson took one each.

It was Welbeck’s fifth win in their nine outings so far this season.