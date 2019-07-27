We didn’t get it right, says Notts Outlaws captain after Vitality Blast loss to Leicestershire Foxes

Notts Outlaws captain Alex Hales admitted his side didn’t get it right with the ball as they lost a rain-reduced Vitality Blast match to Leicestershire Foxes.

The Foxes’ first T20 win of the season left the Outlaws third in the North Group with five points from as many matches.

The Foxes blasted 125 for three in their alloted 11 overs and the Outlaws limped to 104 for six in reply. They lost Alex Hales and Ben Duckett with only 20 runs on the board and finally totalled 104 for six, with Tom Moores making an unbeaten 44.

Hales said: “I think (11 overs per side) makes it a bit of a leveller but with the ball-strikers and death-bowlers we have, we probably should be winning that game, if we are honest.

“Fair play to Leicestershire. Arron Lilley played an outstanding knock and we didn’t quite execute as well as we would have liked with the ball. It’s one of those, when you don’t quite get it right, 12 runs an over is going to be a big ask.”

Foxes head coach Paul Nixon added: “We’re delighted, we really needed this; just to get us back on track. We’ve played under-par cricket for our ability, over the last few games and we were ready for a complete performance and this was it.

“We batted beautifully and put a score on the board. We had partnerships and the calmness and execution in our bowling was key today. I’m really proud of the lads.

“We haven’t got any overseas professionals, money is tight and we respect that and it gives some lads their opportunities. Young Arron Lilley has now put two good scores on the board and it meant we had that scoreboard pressure and could squeeze them hard. He had an answer for everything they threw at him today.”