Watch this amazing record-breaking deadlift from South Normanton's European champ Craig Stone

South Normanton powerlifter Craig Stone's meteoric rise in the sport continued with a European gold, a European silver and a new British record for the deadlift in the WPF European Championships in Moscow.

Coached by Kirkby's former multiple world champion Phil Beniston, the 44-year-old is only just into his second year in the sport yet now holds a European title and two British titles along with the British record.

Craig Stone on top of the podium in Moscow.

Stone is now preparing to travel to Germany and India with Team GB for two World Championship competitions later in the year but needs to raise sponsorship money to be able to go.

So on Saturday he has a fund-raising community day from 3pm at Sutton pub the Scruffy Dog on Station Road, where you can try your own lifting skills and there will also be a hog roast, bake sale and live acoustic music in the garden.

“It's my local and they have got my trophies and medals on display,” he said.

“I am going with Team GB to the IPL World Championships in Germany Team GB in October and then the BPO World Championships in India in November.

“But I need to get some money together for my accommodation. “Unfortunately it's not like the Olympics where everything is paid for. You have to get your own sponsors which is why I am doing this fundraiser.

“This is the second time Lindsey and Stuart at the Scruffy Dog have sponsored me. They are lovely people and it's a nice community and we will see what we can get together on the day.”

Already the British Powerlifting Organisation Deadlift champion in both the Masters and Open Class 100k bodyweight, Stone has now added gold in the World Powerlifting Federation European Championships deadlift in Russia, breaking the British record for the third time with 260k, and also achieved the silver in the bench press with 135k.

It is an impressive haul for someone so new to powerlifting.

But Stone says it came along at the right time for him.

He said: “I was in a very bad part of my life, having had to turn my mum's life support machine off. I met Phil and I just took to it with a passion.

“From then on it just grew and grew and I truly love the sport.”