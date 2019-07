Worksop eased to a four wicket win over Blidworth Collery Welfare in Division One of the Bassetlaw Cricket League

Daniel McLean took 5-33 during a brilliant spell as Worksop bowled the visitors out for just 116.

Worksop's Tim Smith.

To their credit, Blidworth gave it a good go at defending their meagre total. But it was not enough as Chris Taylor's 30 helped guide the home side to victory.