Cuckney’s early Notts Premier League season struggles continued as they just fell short in a runs fest.

Visitors Papplewick & Linby compiled the highest score of the day, 284 for six.

Cuckney are still waiting to get a win.

But Cuckney went close in the runs chase as Nick Keast hit a century, before the home side closed on 266 for eight and had to settle for a losing draw.

