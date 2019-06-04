Warsop boy Thomas wins national archery title again

The deadeye skills of young archer Thomas Winterton, of Warsop, have won him a national title for the second year running.

Eleven-year-old Thomas retained the U12s’ crown for the bare bow discipline at the National Field Archery 3D Championships, which were held at Thoresby Estates.

Clubs and archers from all over the country descended on Thoresby for the two-day event. But Thomas, the son of David and Diane Winterton, successfully defended his title with a terrific score of 1,420 points out of a possible 1,920.

His rare talent stems from his grandad, Stephen Foster, who also lives in Warsop. A keen fun archer, Stephen encouraged Thomas to take up the sport when he was just seven years old.

He took him along to the Pines Park Archery Club, based in Sherwood Forest, and after his initial training, Thomas was signed off to shoot in the woods.

He trains with the club twice a week, both indoors and outdoors, and enjoys additional shooting practice with his grandad.

Thomas, who goes to Meden School, faces a new challenge from July because he turns 12 and must step up to the age group for 12-to-16-year-olds.