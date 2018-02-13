Two wins shoot sizzling Sutton Sting to top of table

Sizzling Sutton Sting shot to the top of Division Two North in the National Ice Hockey League after their second successive weekend of double-header victories.

Having beaten Bradford Bulldogs 6-2 on Saturday (see below), Sting pipped much-improved Hull Jets 24 hours later to move two points clear of second-placed Telford Tigers and four clear of third-placed Altrincham Aces.

They got off to a good start against Jets, with Joe Colton firing home the opening goal and after the visitors had levelled, Ryan Johnson made it 2-1 by the end of the first period. Jets equalised again before two goals inside 44 seconds for Sting by Oliver Mitchell and Scott Morris. Colton added his second, and Sting held on, despite two in the last ten minutes from Jets.

THREE goals in the last five minutes capped a convincing 6-2 victory for Sutton Sting at home to Bradford Bulldogs in Division Two North of the National Ice Hockey League.

Ryan Johnson, Scott Morris and Elliott Meadows all got on the scoresheet in an explosive finale, after first-half goals from Stanislav Lascek (2) and Morris. It was Sting’s second win over Bulldogs within a week.