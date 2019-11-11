Two national titles won by county’s blackball pool squad

A cluster of players from the Mansfield area helped the Nottinghamshire county blackball pool squad carry off two national titles.

The U18s and the Masters B over-50s’ team were both crowned the best in the country at the English Blackball Pool Federation (EPBF) county finals.

The youngsters defeated last year’s champions, Staffordshire, 11-3 in the semi-finals, with Jordan Cunningham, Owen Calladine and captain Jacob Elmhirst all winning three out of three.

That set up a terrific final against Merseyside, which Notts won 11-6 with the help of another 100 per cent record from Cunningham, who won four out of four.

Big frames were also clinched by Suraj Rai, Calhoun Cronin and Calladine before Mansfield’s Elmhirst potted the winning black to clinch the title.

The masters team was made up of captain Mark Score, Steve Hotchkiss, Shane Robinson and Gaz McLeod, and they eased into their final by beating West Midlands.

Oxford awaited them in the final, where Hotchkiss won four out of four, and McLeod also played very well, as he had done in the previous match.

The winning frame was was settled by England player Robinson to give proud Notts a unique double.