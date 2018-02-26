Two county champion titles for Sutton swimmers

Proud Sutton Swimming Club produced two overall champions as the Nottinghamshire ASA County Championships drew to a close.

Chloe Quinn won the title in the 15-year-old girls’ age group, while the remarkable Matthew Woodhall was the pick of the 14-year-old boys, which means he has landed an overall title at every county championships since he started in 2014.

Chloe Quinn with her medals and trophies.

Quinn, who completed her events by winning gold in the the 800m freestyle with a new personal-best (PB) time, was crowned champion after amassing pounts across five scoring categories. Her overall title was her second, having won it as a nine-year-old back in 2013.

Incredibly, Hollie-Mae Dove made it a one-two for Sutton because she finished runner-up to Quinn, which was her best-ever placing in an overall age-group competition. She clocked a PB in her final event, the 800m freestyle, finishing fourth.

Woodhall romped to his overall championship by a margin of 105 points, taking gold in his final event, the 1500m freestyle, in a new PB time.

Other Sutton swimmers to reach finals were: Thomas Polley, who won silver in the 12-year-olds’ 1500m; Adam Read, who won bronze in the 13-year-olds’ 1500m; Bailey Warde who won bronze in the 16-year-olds’ 1500m; Michael Senior, who finished just behind Read in fourth in the 13-year-olds’ 1500m; Molly Etherington, who was fifth in the 12-year-olds’ 800m; Ellie Bunker, who was fifth in the 15-year-olds’ 800m; and Talitha Oud, who was eighth in the 13-year-olds’ 800m.

The club’s head coach, Lee Bunker, said he was delighted by the efforts of all the Sutton swimmers. “I could not be happier with how these championships have unfolded,” Bunker said.

“We had record numbers of swimmers qualify for all the events, and record numbers of medals and podium finishes, as well as two overall age-group county champions.

“I owe a big thankyou to all the swimmers for their efforts, and a big thankyou to all my team of volunteer teachers and coaches for preparing the swimmers so excellently.”