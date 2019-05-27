Trueman is main man for Sutton Swimming Club with two golds

Talented Tom Trueman took most of the plaudits when Sutton Swimming Club were well represented at the final gala of this year’s East Midlands Regional Championships.

Several swimmers competed at the Ponds Forge International Pool in Sheffield, either flying the flag for Sutton or for the Nova Centurion county squad.

But no-one fared better than Trueman, who won two gold medals and one bronze in his individual events, plus two team medals for his role in Nova’s 14-to-16-year-olds’ relay squads. He bagged a silver with the 4X100m medley team, and bronze with the 4X100m freestyle team.

Trueman was in sparkling form all weekend, and even produced a huge personal-best time, going under two minutes for the first time, in the 200m freestyle to take one of his individual golds. The performance was good enough to earn him a place at the British Summer Championships, to be held in Glasgow later this year.

Trueman’s second gold came in the final of the 100m freestyle, where he also posted a new best time. He wrapped up his success with an unexpected bronze in the final of the 100m backstroke, and also finished sixth in the 400m freestyle final.