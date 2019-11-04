Triathlete stars for both the juniors and adults

Mansfield Triathlon Club’s juniors completed another successful year of racing with a number of notable achievements.

Emily Alcock showed her usual consistency throughout the East Midlands Junior series by taking third overall in the highly competitive youth category. This made Emily the only athlete to place in both the junior series and the adult series of races, where she was placed second overall.

In the same junior race series Libby Cooper, who is also a member of the Nova Centurion Swimming Club, the competitive section of the Nottinghamshire County Swim Squad, was fifth overall.

She narrowly missed out on second place following an incident with her bike in a key race, but had performed well enough in other races for fifth.

During the race series 72 Mansfield Triathlon Club juniors took part, up from 56 the previous year. They helped the club achieve seventh place out of the 18 regional clubs involved in the series, placing higher than a number of much larger clubs.

Club secretary Claire Allison said: “Although we’re a small club we punch well above our weight and our junior athletes have performed consistently well all year.

“We have higher levels of national governing body accreditation than any other club in the country, which means junior athletes and their parents can rest assured that we operate to the highest possible standards.

“Our experienced team of four level 2, and three level 1 triathlon coaches, and two Level 2 British Cycling coaches means all our training sessions are thoroughly planned to be enjoyable and effective.”

The club does not operate waiting lists for new club members; anyone interested in getting involved can turn up to any session.