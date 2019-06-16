Tom Ullyott hits 83 but Cuckney held up by rain in Notts Premier League

For a second successive weekend heavy rain spoiled the Notts Premier League programme.

However, on Saturday all six matches in round nine of the competition got under way — but all six were also curtailed short of a finish by afternoon and early evening wet weather.

One such match came at Cuckney, where the match was finely balanced when play was abandoned.

The home side had recovered from 40 for three to post 231 for eight from their 50 overs.

Then in reply Gedling Colliery were on 102 for four from 33 overs before play was halted.

Cuckney claimed 11 points and Gedling nine.

The home side’s recovery was started by Nick Keast, who hit 39 baatting at number three, striking four boundaries in his 60-ball stay at the wicket.

Tom Ullyott and Joseph Hayes combined to add 120 for the fifth wicket to give the innings momentum.

Ullyott reached his half-century from 88 balls, going on to make 83.

Hayes’ 50 came off 59 balls, though he was dismissed soon after for 55.

Jonathan Ball then added an unbeaten 20, including a six, at faster than a run a ball.

In Gedling’s reply, Richard Bostock took two wickets to put a dent in the run-chase after a stand of 71 for the second wicket.

Alex Willerton claimed an early wicket for Cuckney to remove an opener and James Hawley also struck before the rain intervened.