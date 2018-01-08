Title-winning U11s steal the show for Mansfield Harriers

The U11 teams of Mansfield Harriers were both crowned champions at the first major cross-country event of the year to get 2018 off to a flier for the club.

More than 50 Harriers athletes took part in the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire combined county event at Shipley Country Park in Heanor, conquering a difficult course covered in thick mud.

But the transformed U11 boys’ and girls’ teams, who have been built from scratch over the last year, stole the show with performances that were a credit to the hard work they have put in.

The girls, who have been getting stroger and stronger, peaked superbly to snatch their title by the narrowest of margins, one point. Ella Kennedy had her best run to date to take a bronze individual medal, while Isabel Westwood finished seventh, Jemima Waller eighth, Mathilda Burrough 16th and Freya Longmead 17th, even though she lost a shoe early on in the race.

The boys’ success, also achieved by just one point, was an unexpected revelation. Of their eight runners, James Flint bagged an amazing bronze medal, while Daniel Graham finished seventh, Edward Sankey 11th, Matt Young 17th, Ellis Blake 18th, Will Wilkinson 20th, Joel Brereton 23rd and William Sankey 24th.