Three clubs contesting Bassetlaw League Championship race

Clipstone and Bilsthorpe forced their way back into the Bassetlaw League Championship title race with a comprehensive 102-run win over top of the table rivals Welbeck 1sts.

It left Clipstone and Bilsthorpe third, just nine points behind second-placed Welbeck, who have a game in hand.

Welbeck’s defeat was good news for leaders Mansfield Hosiery Mills, who stretched their lead at the top to 27 points thanks to a crushing 10-wicket win at Glapwell Colliery (see report below).

James Hubball and Jason Gorman starred with both bat and ball for Clipstone and Bilsthorpe.

First the home side amassed 258 for five from their 50 overs before then bowling out Welbeck for 156 in the 44th over.

Opener Adam Dutton top-scored with 76 before retiring hurt for Clipstone and Bilsthorpe.

Hubball then took over with an unbeaten 61 from 77 balls, including four fours and a six.

He added 64 for the fifth wicket with Gorman, who was run out for a run-a-ball 30 off the last delivery of the innings.

Wickets then fell regularly in the Welbeck reply, despite seven batsmen reaching double figures.

Hubball claimed two for 38 and Gorman then ran through the lower order, taking four for 23.