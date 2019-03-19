The boy racer they call Mansfield’s fastest 13-year-old

He’s the boy they call Mansfield’s fastest 13-year-old -- and he could be heading for a British motorcycling title.

Step forward Lewis Jones, who has made an explosive start to his new challenge in the Kawasaki Junior Ninja 300 Cup, which equates to a national championship.

After years of progression at a younger level, Lewis is finally old enough to take part in the competition, which attracts riders of all ages from across the country.

And in the opening round of his rookie season at the famous Brands Hatch circuit in Kent, he stormed to victory, winning all four of his races and beating 28 rivals on his Ninja 300 machine.

Now, hopes are high that he can go on to more glory in the remaining eight rounds, which take place at other big-name circuits such as Donington, Silverstone, Snetterton and Cadwell, and he can be crowned British champion, complete with a £10,000 prize.

Proud dad Bryn said: “To see your son clock the fastest lap and bag pole position on the grid of a track where many of the greats in the world have sat was unbelievable.

“Everyone is saying Lewis can now win the British Championship. He is so dedicated to his racing, and we have a great team behind us.”

It costs self-employed builder Bryn £28,000 a year to fund Lewis’s racing, so they are hugely grateful to his sponsors and supporters, who include local firms MKM Mansfield building supplies, Apex Insulation, of Tibshelf, Parkitt Racing, of Tuxford, the Birchall brothers, Mansfield’s world champion sidecar-racers, and the Radfords at Mansfield Town Football Club.

Dad Bryn is also grateful to Meden School, who allow Lewis the Friday off whenever he has to travel to big meets at weekends.

Initially, he was reluctant to allow Lewis take up motorcycling because of the danger involved, and he admits he still watches with as much trepidation as admiration.

“It is so dangerous,” Bryan said. “To see a 13-year-old going at 100mph scares me to death. But Lewis loves it and, on a good day, he feels he is infallible. He is really nailing it. I have nothing but praise for him, and he is a lovely lad.”

Lewis now tops the Ninja 300 Cup standings going into the second round at Oulton Park next month, and has also been given a wild card to ride in a Junior Supersport 300 race at a British Superbikes meeting at Silverstone the following weekend.

Who knows? The way he is progressing, Lewis might one day be racing Superbikes himself.