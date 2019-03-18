Tennis champions collect their title trophy

The victorious ladies’ 2nd team of Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club have finally collected their trophy for their exploits in 2018.

The team were crowned champions of the Fifth Division in the Nottinghamshire Ladies League after going through the summer season unbeaten.

The title trophy was picked up by captain Paula Coleman at the awards night of the Nottingthamshire Lawn Tennis Association, held at the Meadow Lane ground of Notts County FC.

As well as Coleman, the successful squad comprised: Sue Williams, Andrea Simmons, Sally Beeley, Tracey Morton, Alex Wegner, Ruth Moore, Katherine Halfpenny, Teresa Smith, Sarah Chapman and Sharon Cox-Smith.

Club president Beeley not only shared in this success but also collected the trophy for the Nottinghanshire over-70s’ team of the year.