Teams wanted for 'Question of Sport' night in Mansfield

An event in Mansfield based on the ever-popular TV programme, ‘A Question of Sport’ (QoS), is looking for teams to take part.

The event, organised by the Armchair Club, which raises money for up-and-coming sportspeople, has become an annual standing dish in the town.

This year’s renewal takes place in the 1861 Suite at Mansfield Town Football Club on Monday, March 2. And all eyes will be on the current holders of the QoS Trophy, John Sankey Estate Agents, to see if they can retain their crown.

Back for more will be Andrew Saunders’s team, who lifted the trophy no fewer than seven times between 2005 and 2017, while two of the other strong challengers could be Stopford Associates, who won it in 2012, and NatWest Bank, who were champions in 2010.

However, the beauty of the event is that anyone can get a team together. All you need to do is contact Stewart Rickersey, of the Armchair Club, at stewart@rickersey.net, or call Bev at his office on 01623 707017.

Tickets are £35 per person, with tables of eight, ten and 12 available, although smaller multiples can be accommodated. A meal is included, and ladies are most welcome at all Armchair Club events.

Stewart said: “Our QoS evening is a great opportunity to entertain customers or to get together a group from work for some fun. Or maybe just a few friends for an enjoyable night out.

“It’s a great night of sporting fun. We have multi-screen projection equipment and full audio-visual support, with scores displayed on a screen after each round.”

Dress for the event is smart casual, and you are asked to arrive any time after 7 pm, in readiness for the meal being served at 7.30 pm.

Two other exciting Armchair Club events to look forward to this year are the annual golf day at the Coxmoor club on Friday, July 3, and ‘Allo! Allo! Comedy Dining’ at Portland College on Friday, October 9.