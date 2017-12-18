Swimming duo hoping to make England team for Commonweath Games

Swimmers Elliot Clogg, of Clipstone, and Lily Boseley, of Kirkby, face an anxious wait to see if they have impressed the selectors enough to win a place in the England team for the Commonwealth Games next year.

Both Clogg and Boseley competed in the Swim England National Winter Championships at the Ponds Forge complex in Sheffield, which doubled up as the final qualifying event for the Games, to be held at the Gold Coast in Australia.

Clogg boosted his chances of possibly making a relay squad by reaching four men’s A finals. In the 100m backstroke, he produced a personal-best time of 54.86 seconds to make the final, where he finished fourth in 54.88.

He then finished sixth in the 200m freestyle final before securing a medal by coming home third in the 100m freestyle final. He was sixth in the 200m backstroke final.

The 16-year-old Boseley tackled her favoured backstroke events, hoping to replicate her success in the Youth Commonwealth Games earlier this year. She finished sixth in the 50m A final, seventh in the 100m A final and also fourth in the 200m B final.

One of Clogg and Boseley’s Nottinghamshire teammates, Rosie Rudin, stormed to a silver medal in the 400m individual medley A final to book her ticket to Australia.