Sutton Swimming Club shine at Nottinghamshire County Swimming Championships

Swimmers from Sutton Swimming Club came away with a solid medal haul during the first weekend of the 2019 Nottinghamshire County Swimming Championships.

The on-song swimmers came away with five gold medals, seven silver medals and nine bronze medals.

Jim Fergie came third in the 100m fly.

Head Coach Lee Bunker said: “ It is great that so many of our swimmers qualified to compete at these Championships and it is really pleasing to see Sutton swimmers securing Championship titles and medals.

“It is also fantastic that so many of our swimmers swam personal Bbst times this weekend so soon after a Christmas break and even greater that some either qualified or improved their qualification times for Regional competitions later in the year.”

The top honour fell to a swimmer making a comeback to the competitive scene now that he has left school and commenced further education at Sheffield’s Hallam University.

Russ Golubs (20yrs) was one of Sutton’s best ever swimmers as a youngster, who was frequently competing and doing well at county, regional and national level between the age of 10 to 14 years-old.

Chloe Quinn finished third in the 200m freestyle.

He then lost some of his focus and love for the sport and started to compete less and less.

Now a student in Sheffield, he has enjoyed training and competing again whilst representing his University and decided to once again represent his base club Sutton in the Nottinghamshire County Championships.

In the heats of the 100m Freestyle Golubs qualified for the final of the 16yrs and over category in second place.

Golubs was determined to do well and in the final he looked back to something like his former best. Russ gave everything he had and with a brilliant finish to the sprint race Russ came through to win the overall Senior Champion title by touching first in a time of 55.70 seconds.

Jim Fergie (18yrs) was another swimmer doing well at these Championships notwithstanding their work commitments have now significantly reduced the amount of training time they can attend.

Fergie took to the podium to collect the Bronze medal for his efforts in the 100m Butterfly event finishing as the third fastest in the Senior Championship category with a time of 1.02.39.

Another Sutton swimmer to get on the podium for the Senior titles was Chloe Quinn (16yrs) who took the bronze medal in the 200m freestyle event in a time of 2.11.63.

In the Junior Championship events Sutton had another swimmer make it to the podium with Sarah Holmes (14yrs) claiming runners up spot and the silver medal in the 50m backstroke event in a time of 32.13.

The other Sutton swimmers winning individual age group event medals were:

Tom Trueman (15yrs) won a gold medal in the final of the 100m backstroke event in a time of 1.06.27.

Trueman won his second gold medal of the weekend in the final of the 100m Freestyle in a time of 56.74. He also won a silver medal in the final of the 100m Butterfly in a time of 1.03.68.

Ethan Potter (11yrs) won a gold medal in the final of the 100m Bbackstroke event in a fantastic new personal best time of 1.18.25.

Potter also won a silver medal in the 200m butterfly event in a time of 3.20.90.

His second silver medal came in the 100m Bbutterfly event in a time of 1.23.23. He won a bronze medal in the final of the 100m freestyle in a time of 1.14.01.

Ellethea Hawley (15yrs) won a gold medal in the final of the 50m breaststroke in a time of 36.74.

She also won a Bbronze medal in the 400m Individual Medley in a time of 5.36.88. Ellethea took another bronze medal in the final of the 50m Bbutterfly in a time of 32.91.

Tom Polley (13yrs) won a silver medal in the 200m butterfly event in a time of 2.37.53.

Polley won his second silver medal in the 100m butterfly final in a time of 1.10.13. He also won a Bronze medal in the 400m Individual Medley in a time of 5.38.07.

Harry McKeaney (12yrs) won a silver medal in the 200m butterfly event in a time of 2.48.87.

Callum Peel (15yrs) won a silver medal in the 200m breaststroke event in a time of 2.42.19.

Evan Hawley (12yrs) won a bronze medal in the final of the 50m breaststroke in a time of 40.20.

Chloe Coleman (13yrs) won a bronze medal in the final of the 50m butterfly event in a time of 32.15.

Emma Peel (15yrs) won a bronze medal in the final of the 50m backstroke in a time of 33.94.