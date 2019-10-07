Sutton Swimming Club crowned league champions for fifth year on trot

Chairman Andy Quinn spoke of his pride after Sutton Swimming Club were crowned First Division champions in the Nottinghamshire Sports Centre League for the fifth year on the trot.

Their triumph maintained a remarkable unbeaten record in the league that stretches back to 2013 when they gained their first promotion, from Division Three.

Quinn said: “The commitment from our swimmers, coaching team, volunteers and parents is second to none, and ensures that we remain one of the most competitive clubs in the county and region.

“What makes us even more unique is that we are run completely on a volunteer basis. With about 120 swimmers on our books, the only thing preventing us developing further is the availability of additional pool-hire time.

“Maybe this might change if plans for another pool in Kirkby come to fruition in the near future.”

Sutton sealed their title by winning the league’s final round at Bramcote, amssing 261 points to beat runners-up Sherwood Colliery by 16 points. It meant they had taken five of the six rounds to top the league with 35 points, six clear of Sherwood.

All of their swimmers, aged nine to 17, were outstanding on the night, and they wrapped up their success with victory in the cannon relay, where two boys and two girls from each age group all swim 25m freestyle.

It has also been a pleasing season for Sutton’s B team in Division Two of the league. They finished in third place behind Carlton Forum and Arnold.