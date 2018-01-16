Sutton swimmers dominate relay gala

Sutton Swimming Club gave themselves a boost ahead of the county championships by winning their annual relay gala at the Lammas Leisure Centre on Saturday night.

Young Stanley Milasinovich is pictured holding the shield after Sutton A triumphed by fully 73 points from their own B team, who took second spot, ahead of Kimberley, Hucknall Falcon and Hucknall.

Between them, the two Sutton teams won nearly all of the 35 events, underlining the strength in depth of the club.

Pride of place obviously went to the A team for their runaway victory, but the B team’s achievement in finishing second was made even more meritorious by the fact that they did not have a boys’ U14 team and so could not even compete in four of the events.

Head coach Lee Bunker said: “I am delighted with how all our swimmers competed in the relay gala. This is a really positive result ahead of the Nottinghamshire ASA County Championships.”

The full points’ tallies at the end of the gala were: Sutton A 209, Sutton B 136, Kimberley 131, Hucknall Falcon 122, Hucknall 86.