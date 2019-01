Three players from the Sutton Sting Ice Hockey Academy have helped the Great Britain team win a bronze medal at the U18 Women’s World Championships (Division One, Group B), held in Scotland.

Lizzie Saunders captained the team, and was joined at the tournament by Hannah Ware and Chloe Riley.

France won gold and Norway silver, but the Sting trio helped Britain beat the Netherlands 4-2 in their last game to clinch third place. Earlier, they defeated top seeds Norway in a penalty shootout.