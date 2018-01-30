Sutton fighter ready for bantamweight title shot

Sutton boxer Jordon Turner is set to battle it out in Birmingham next month for the Midlands area bantamweight title.

The 23-year-old will take on unbeaten local fighter Kyle Williams on a bill headlined by a world title fight between Frankie Gavin and Bethual Ushona on February 23 at the Genting Arena.

The bout will be televised live on BoxNation and will be the first time a boxer from the Mansfield area has fought for a Midlands title since Steve Williams in the 1990s.

Trainer and manager Scott Calow, also Sutton-based and who has a successful stable of over 15 boxers from Nottinghamshire and beyond, believes his man Turner can do the business.

He said: “If he wins this, Jordon will be firmly in line for the English and then British titles so he’s well up for the battle. He’s more suited to ten round bouts as he’s so strong, has a great engine and prepares really well.

“He’s in the gym twice a day, six days a week, and has been sparring against some really good fighters in preparation for this bout.

“He’s been preparing for this fight since the beginning of December so by the time it comes round it’ll be the best part of three months and he’ll be more than ready. He’s already overcome another unbeaten fighter in Tommy Chadburn last time out so won’t be daunted.

“It’s a massive achievement for a young boxer to be live on TV and on such a huge bill with a big crowd.”

Turner primarily trains in Huthwaite and a good following is expected to travel from Sutton to Birmingham with a coachload booked and ready to roar him on.

You can follow Jordon through his Instagram and Facebook pages.