Success for Sutton Swimming Club at Major Oak Meet

Sutton Swimming Club head coach Lee Bunker was delighted with his squad at the the Major Oak Open Meet.

“Every Sutton swimmer has made me proud by achieving something,” he said.

“Many improved their race skills and experience, many have secured individual event medals, many have secured personal best times, many have secured new county qualifying times and a few have potentially secured new regional qualifying times.”

The meet, hosted by Mansfield Swimming Club at the Water Meadows complex, remains one of the premier events in the local swim calendar, with many swimmers keen to secure qualifying times for both county and regional events in early 2020.

The Sutton swimmers were all on excellent form and again secured the Top Club trophy, amassing 971.5 points over the two days.

The second placed club was local rivals Sherwood Colliery with 545 points.

Calverton and Bingham finished third with 544.5 points.

Sutton swimmer Ethan Potter, 11, claimed the Top Boy award with 71 points after smashing a number of his personal best times over the competition.

Team mate Evan Hawley, 11, was third overall boy with 60 points.

Keira Dobbs, 14, was Sutton’s top-placed girl, finishing fifth.

Sutton swimmers also dominated the cash awards allocated for those securing places in the junior and senior medley skins finals.

Senior girls runner-up was Libby Dove, 14. Keira Dobbs, 14, was third and Ellethea Hawley, 15, fifth.

In the senior boys Jim Fergie, 18, was runner-up and Callum Peel, 15, fourth.

In the junior boys Tom Polley, 13, was second.